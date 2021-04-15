Sunny
Nets’ Aldridge retires at 35 due to irregular heartbeat

By AP News
Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge (21) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

NEW YORK (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge retired from the NBA on Thursday after saying he experienced an irregular heartbeat during his final game with the Brooklyn Nets.

Aldridge, 35, posted a statement on social media saying the heart concern he had during and after Brooklyn’s victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday was one of the “scariest things” he’s experienced.

Aldridge said he feels better now after getting it checked out but decided to end his 15-year career.

“For 15 years I’ve put basketball first, and now, it is time to put my health and my family first,” Aldridge wrote.

The seven-time All-Star signed with the Nets on March 28 and he had become their starting center. He missed the last two games with what the team had called a non-COVID-19 illness.

By BRIAN MAHONEY
AP Basketball Writer

