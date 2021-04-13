LA Sparks to play 1st 11 home games at different venue

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks will play their first 11 home games at the Los Angeles Convention Center during the upcoming WNBA season.

After the Olympic break ends in August, the team will move back to its regular home at nearby Staples Center for the final five home games and potential playoffs.

The Sparks will use a new playing court at both the Convention Center and Staples Center.

The team said Tuesday that a limited number of fans will likely be able to attend home games starting in June, pending Los Angeles County guidelines.

The WNBA played an abbreviated schedule last season in a bubble in Florida because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Sparks lost in the first round of the playoffs.

The Sparks open the 32-game season at home on May 14 against Dallas.

__

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports