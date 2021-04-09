Sunny
67.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Patrick McCaw, reserve on 2019 title team, waived by Raptors

Sponsored by:
By AP News

TORONTO (AP) — Patrick McCaw, a reserve who has played on three NBA championship teams, was waived Thursday by the Toronto Raptors.

He has been limited to five games this season because of a knee injury. He played less than seven minutes a game.

McCaw signed with the Raptors in January 2019 and was part of the team’s NBA championship roster that year. Just five players from that team remain with Toronto.

That was McCaw’s third NBA title in as many years to start his career. He won two with Golden State.

In 68 games with the Raptors, McCaw averaged 3.6 points, 2 rebounds and 18.9 minutes.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 