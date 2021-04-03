Atlanta plays Golden State, seeks 6th straight home win

Golden State Warriors (23-26, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (25-24, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts Golden State aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Hawks are 11-9 on their home court. Atlanta is 16-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Warriors have gone 9-17 away from home. Golden State is ninth in the NBA scoring 14 fast break points per game. Stephen Curry leads the Warriors averaging 3.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 124-108 in the last matchup on March 26. John Collins led Atlanta with 38 points, and Andrew Wiggins led Golden State with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clint Capela is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 14.1 rebounds for the Hawks. Tony Snell is shooting 62.5% and averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Wiggins ranks second on the Warriors averaging 18.2 points and is adding 4.8 rebounds. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 1.4 assists and 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 114.8 points, 43.8 rebounds, 25.4 assists, seven steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 46.6% shooting.

Warriors: 3-7, averaging 105.1 points, 39.9 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points on 50.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Danilo Gallinari: out (left achilles soreness), De’Andre Hunter: out (knee), John Collins: out (ankle), Kris Dunn: out (ankle), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles), Trae Young: out (knee).

Warriors: Jordan Poole: day to day (ankle), Stephen Curry: out (tailbone), Draymond Green: day to day (finger), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press