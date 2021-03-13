Golden State puts home win streak on the line against Utah

Utah Jazz (28-9, first in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-19, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts Utah looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Warriors are 9-11 in conference matchups. Golden State ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 36.4% from deep, led by Kent Bazemore shooting 42.4% from 3-point range.

The Jazz are 13-5 in Western Conference play. Utah leads the Western Conference scoring 116.5 points per game while shooting 46.8%.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Jazz defeated the Warriors 127-108 in their last meeting on Jan. 23. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 23 points, and Stephen Curry paced Golden State scoring 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry leads the Warriors scoring 29.3 points per game, and is averaging 5.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 16.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Mitchell leads the Jazz averaging 24.8 points while adding 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. Joe Ingles is averaging 3.6 assists and 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 109.4 points, 42.2 rebounds, 28.2 assists, nine steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 46.0% shooting.

Jazz: 6-4, averaging 120.7 points, 45.4 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points on 47.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Jazz: Trent Forrest: out (illness), Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press