The Latest: Temple COVID issues knock out men’s game at UCF

By AP News

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The men’s basketball game between Temple and Central Florida was canceled Saturday because of COVID-19 cases within the Temple program.

The American Athletic Conference said the game at Orlando will not be made up.

Temple (5-10) has lost six of its last seven games. UCF (8-11) has won four of its last six and plays Tuesday against Tulsa. The league tournament starts March 11 in Fort Worth, Texas.

By The Associated Press

