Golden State faces Los Angeles on 3-game win streak

Golden State Warriors (19-15, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (23-11, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State seeks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Warriors take on Los Angeles.

The Lakers are 0-2 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles is the top team in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up 106.1 points while holding opponents to 45% shooting.

The Warriors are 3-2 in division play. Golden State averages 43.4 rebounds per game and is 9-1 when pulling down more rebounds than opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 115-113 on Jan. 18. Stephen Curry scored 26 points to help lead Golden State to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James leads the Lakers with 2.4 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 25.7 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Montrezl Harrell is averaging 16.3 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 62.9% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Curry is averaging 29.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 19.7 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 107.2 points, 45.7 rebounds, 24 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points on 44.9% shooting.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 116.6 points, 42.1 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 44.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Anthony Davis: out (achilles).

Warriors: Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press