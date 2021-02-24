Sunny
Houston Rockets release DeMarcus Cousins after 25 games

By AP News
Houston Rockets' DeMarcus Cousins, left, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets have released DeMarcus Cousins after just 25 games.

Cousins was waived this week after signing a $2.3 million contract with Houston in the offseason. He returned to the court this season after missing all of last season while recovering from a torn Achilles tendon.

The 30-year-old Cousins was averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds this season playing in a reserve role.

The four-time All-Star has averaged 20.8 points and 10.7 rebounds in an 11-year career in which he also played with Sacramento, New Orleans and Golden State.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

