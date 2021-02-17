Nets take on the Lakers, look for 5th straight win

Brooklyn Nets (18-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (22-7, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn will try to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Nets take on Los Angeles.

The Lakers are 9-4 on their home court. Los Angeles ranks second in the league allowing just 105.8 points per game while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The Nets have gone 7-7 away from home. Brooklyn leads the Eastern Conference scoring 121.7 points per game while shooting 50.2%.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is shooting 50.4% and averaging 25.7 points. Montrezl Harrell is shooting 68.3% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Joe Harris leads the Nets averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers while scoring 14.9 points per game and shooting 49.5% from beyond the arc. James Harden is averaging 22 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 8-2, averaging 110.9 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 45.2% shooting.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 125.5 points, 41 rebounds, 28.5 assists, six steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.3 points on 49.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Anthony Davis: out (achilles), Kostas Antetokounmpo: out (knee).

Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Iman Shumpert: out (left hamstring), Kyrie Irving: out (back), Kevin Durant: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press