Oh, say can you see: 5-year-old’s anthem version goes viral

By AP News
Louisville head coach Jeff Walz instructs his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Louisville coach Jeff Walz first heard his 5-year-old daughter sing the national anthem while she was in the playroom this week. He was blown away. So was his team after it eard a recorded rendition of Lucy singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” on Thursday night before the Senior Night game against Georgia Tech. The video has since gone viral, appearing on a morning news show. Says the proud father: “She’s been coming to all of our basketball games for so many years that it just has stuck with her.”

By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer

