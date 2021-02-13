Oh, say can you see: 5-year-old’s anthem version goes viral View Photo

Louisville coach Jeff Walz first heard his 5-year-old daughter sing the national anthem while she was in the playroom this week. He was blown away. So was his team after it eard a recorded rendition of Lucy singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” on Thursday night before the Senior Night game against Georgia Tech. The video has since gone viral, appearing on a morning news show. Says the proud father: “She’s been coming to all of our basketball games for so many years that it just has stuck with her.”

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer