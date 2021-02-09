Beasley, Timberwolves to host Leonard and the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (17-8, third in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (6-18, 15th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers visit Malik Beasley and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Western Conference action.

The Timberwolves are 4-12 in conference matchups. Minnesota is ninth in the Western Conference with 24.1 assists per game led by Ricky Rubio averaging 6.0.

The Clippers have gone 11-5 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is fifth in the NBA scoring 114.8 points per game while shooting 48%.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the Timberwolves 124-101 in their last matchup on Dec. 29. Lou Williams led LA with 20 points, and D’Angelo Russell paced Minnesota scoring 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Vanderbilt is second on the Timberwolves with 6.1 rebounds and averages 6.4 points. Beasley is shooting 46.2% and averaging 22.6 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Leonard has shot 50.4% and is averaging 26 points for the Clippers. Serge Ibaka is averaging 12.3 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 56.8% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 109.4 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points on 47.7% shooting.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 114.7 points, 46.7 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 46.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (health and safety protocols), Jarrett Culver: out (left ankle), D’Angelo Russell: day to day (leg).

Clippers: Patrick Beverley: day to day (knee), Paul George: day to day (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press