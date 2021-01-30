Miami faces Sacramento, looks to end 5-game slide

Sacramento Kings (8-10, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (6-12, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami aims to stop its five-game slide when the Heat play Sacramento.

The Heat are 4-5 in home games. Miami is ninth in the league with 25.7 assists per game. Bam Adebayo leads the Heat averaging 5.6.

The Kings are 3-4 in road games. Sacramento ranks eighth in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 38% as a team from deep this season. Tyrese Haliburton leads them shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adebayo is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Heat. Duncan Robinson is averaging 15.2 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 44.5% over the last 10 games for Miami.

De’Aaron Fox leads the Kings scoring 20.8 points and grabbing 3.2 rebounds. Haliburton is averaging 5.8 assists and 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 2-8, averaging 104.3 points, 39.1 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 46.6% shooting.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 114.4 points, 40.6 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points on 48.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Andre Iguodala: day to day (neck), Jimmy Butler: day to day (health and safety protocols), Avery Bradley: day to day (knee), Chris Silva: out (hip), Tyler Herro: day to day (neck), Maurice Harkless: day to day (thigh), Goran Dragic: out (groin), Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee), Meyers Leonard: out (shoulder).

Kings: Jahmi’us Ramsey: out (left groin), Nemanja Bjelica: out (back), DaQuan Jeffries: out (left ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press