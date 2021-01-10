Spurs show no mercy to 8th-tier Marine, Crawley stuns Leeds View Photo

The biggest mismatch in the FA Cup’s 150-year history has delivered a predictably one-sided result as Tottenham showed no mercy in winning 5-0 at eighth-tier opponent Marine whose lineup featured a garbage collector and a factory worker. Some 161 places separated the teams in English soccer’s pyramid. Fourth-tier Crawley provided the so-called “giant killing” long associated with the storied competition by beating Leeds 3-0 to make a mockery of the 62-place gap between the teams. Among the players featuring for Crawley was British reality TV star Mark Wright. There were no such problems for Chelsea and Manchester City as they beat lower-league opposition in Morecambe and Birmingham, respectively.

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer