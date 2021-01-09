Mostly clear
Portland visits Sacramento for conference battle

By AP News

Portland Trail Blazers (4-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (4-5, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CJ McCollum and the Portland Trail Blazers take on De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference action Saturday.

Sacramento finished 31-41 overall and went 16-19 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Kings averaged 7.7 steals, 4.1 blocks and 14.5 turnovers per game last season.

Portland went 35-39 overall and 20-27 in Western Conference games during the 2019-20 season. The Trail Blazers shot 46.3% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range last season.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Kings: Jabari Parker: out (health and safety protocols), DaQuan Jeffries: out (left ankle), De’Aaron Fox: day to day (hamstring).

Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

