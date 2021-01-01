Utah and Los Angeles square off for conference matchup

Los Angeles Clippers (4-1, first in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (2-2, seventh in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

LINE: Clippers -3; over/under is 225

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers visit Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz in Western Conference action.

Utah finished 44-28 overall and 23-12 at home a season ago. The Jazz averaged 6.1 steals, 4.1 blocks and 15.1 turnovers per game last season.

Los Angeles finished 49-23 overall and 32-16 in Western Conference games in the 2019-20 season. The Clippers shot 46.6% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Clippers: Marcus Morris: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press