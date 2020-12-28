McCollum leads Portland against Los Angeles after 44-point game

Portland Trail Blazers (1-1, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (2-1, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Los Angeles Lakers after CJ McCollum scored 44 points in the Trail Blazers’ 128-126 overtime win against the Rockets.

Los Angeles went 52-19 overall and 25-10 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Lakers averaged 19 points off of turnovers, 14.1 second chance points and 39.3 bench points last season.

Portland finished 35-39 overall and 20-27 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 115 points per game last season, 44.6 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 13.2 on fast breaks.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Lakers: Anthony Davis: out (right calf).

Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out (ankle), Nassir Little: day to day (self isolating).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press