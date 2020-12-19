Nets begin season at home against the Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets open the season at home against the Golden State Warriors.

Brooklyn finished 35-37 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 20-16 at home. The Nets shot 44.8% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.

Golden State finished 9-34 in Western Conference action and 7-24 on the road a season ago. The Warriors averaged 17.1 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second chance points and 39.7 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee).

Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press