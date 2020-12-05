Bottas takes pole position for Sakhir GP ahead of Russell View Photo

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas has taken pole position ahead of temporary teammate George Russell for the Sakhir Grand Prix. It was the 16th pole of Bottas’ career and he placed just .026 seconds ahead of Russell. Russell was driving in a Mercedes for the first time in the absence of world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is self-isolating for 10 days after contracting the coronavirus earlier this week. Bottas was .056 clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in third spot. Charles Leclerc drove superbly in a Ferrari which has not been competitive this year. He qualified in fourth place ahead of Racing Point’s Sergio Perez on a shorter Sakhir circuit than last weekend.