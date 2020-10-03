The Latest: Barcelona basketball coach Jasikevicius positive

The head coach of Barcelona’s basketball team has tested positive for the coronavirus. Sarunas Jasikevicius is isolating at home. The team said assistant coach Darius Maskoliunas also tested positive. The club said both men are “in good health and are in isolation in their homes.” Jasikevicius played for the Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors in two seasons in the NBA. The Lithuanian had a long playing career in Europe. Also Saturday, CSKA Moscow’s basketball team reported three players had “conditionally positive” test results and are being isolated from the team. CSKA played at Barcelona in a EuroLeague game on Thursday. None of the three CSKA players in question played in that game.

By The Associated Press