Lakers take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Nuggets

Denver Nuggets (46-27, third in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (52-19, first in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Lakers -7.5; over/under is 213.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Lakers lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Lakers won the last matchup 126-114. Anthony Davis scored 37 points to lead Los Angeles to the victory and Nikola Jokic scored 21 points in the loss for Denver.

The Lakers are 36-10 in conference play. Los Angeles has a 25-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Nuggets are 29-16 against conference opponents. Denver is the worst team in the Western Conference shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is averaging 25.3 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Lakers. Davis is averaging 28.5 points and 10.8 rebounds while shooting 61.5% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jokic is averaging 19.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 24.6 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games for Denver.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Lakers: Averaging 115.2 points, 45.7 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 43.8% shooting.

Nuggets: Averaging 107.3 points, 41.9 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points on 47.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Dion Waiters: out (groin).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Will Barton: out (knee).

