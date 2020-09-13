Mourinho woe, Ancelotti joy: Everton opens with win at Spurs View Photo

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham’s Jose Mourinho has recorded an unwelcome first some 20 years into his managerial career. On Sunday he had a losing start to a league season. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s second-half header gave Everton a 1-0 win against Spurs in the Premier League. Mourinho said “I didn’t like my team.” The day’s other Premier League game saw Leicester beat West Bromwich Albion 3-0. Timothy Castagne scored on his Leicester debut before Jamie Vardy netted two penalties.

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer