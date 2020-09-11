James and the Lakers aim to clinch series against the Rockets

Houston Rockets (44-28, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (52-19, first in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Lakers -6.5; over/under is 215

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Lakers lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers look to clinch the Western Conference second round over the Houston Rockets in game five. The Lakers won the previous matchup 110-100. Anthony Davis scored 29 points to help lead Los Angeles to the victory and Russell Westbrook totaled 25 points in the loss for Houston.

The Lakers are 36-10 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference with 35.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Davis averaging 7.0.

The Rockets are 28-19 against conference opponents. Houston ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 14.6 fast break points per game led by Westbrook averaging 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James leads the Lakers with 10.2 assists, and scores 25.3 points per game. Davis is averaging 26.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

James Harden has shot 44.4% and is averaging 34.3 points for the Rockets. Eric Gordon is averaging 18.2 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games for Houston.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Lakers: Averaging 113.6 points, 46.6 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points on 44.0% shooting.

Rockets: Averaging 108.7 points, 39.6 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points on 45.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Dion Waiters: out (groin).

Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute: out (knee), Danuel House: out (personal).

