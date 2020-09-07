Houston, Los Angeles tied 1-1 heading to game 3

Los Angeles Lakers (52-19, first in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Houston Rockets (44-28, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 224.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers are in a 1-1 series tie in the Western Conference second round. The Lakers won the previous matchup 117-109. Anthony Davis scored 34 points to help lead Los Angeles to the win and James Harden totaled 27 points in defeat for Houston.

The Rockets are 28-19 against conference opponents. Houston is 44-23 in games when scoring more than 100 points.

The Lakers have gone 36-10 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the league allowing only 107.6 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is averaging 34.3 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Rockets. Eric Gordon is averaging 18.7 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games for Houston.

Davis is averaging 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 blocks for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 26.2 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 54.8% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Rockets: Averaging 110.4 points, 42.1 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.7 points on 44.4% shooting.

Lakers: Averaging 114.3 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points on 43.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute: out (knee).

Lakers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press