Los Angeles plays Houston to start Western Conference semifinals

Houston Rockets (44-28, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (52-19, first in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Los Angeles and Houston meet to begin series

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Houston Rockets to start the Western Conference second round. Houston went 2-1 against Los Angeles during the regular season.

The Lakers are 36-10 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 7-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rockets have gone 28-19 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is eighth in the league scoring 14.6 fast break points per game led by Russell Westbrook averaging 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James leads the Lakers with 10.2 assists, and scores 25.3 points per game. Anthony Davis is averaging 21 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

James Harden leads the Rockets averaging 34.3 assists and collecting 6.6 rebounds. Eric Gordon is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Lakers: Averaging 117.2 points, 48.4 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points on 42.6% shooting.

Rockets: Averaging 110.4 points, 43.3 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104 points on 43.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Rajon Rondo: day to day (back).

Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press