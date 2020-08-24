Daughter of Utah Jazz great Stockton to play in Germany

HERNE, Germany (AP) — Laura Stockton, the daughter of retired Utah Jazz great John Stockton, has signed a professional contract to play basketball in Germany, her new club said.

Herner TC, which competes in Germany’s top league, recently announced that it signed Stockton for the 2020-21 season.

The 5-foot-8 guard played four seasons for Gonzaga and amassed 459 career assists before she tore an ACL during the West Coast Conference tournament in March 2019. She’s been rehabbing her left knee since then.

Her brothers David and Michael have both played professionally in Germany. David currently plays in the G League for the South Bay Lakers.

Herner TC, located near Dortmund, was 13-8 in March when the league was cancelled because of the coronavirus.

John Stockton played 19 seasons for the Jazz and holds the NBA record for assists (15,806). A point guard, Stockton played on the US Olympic “Dream Team” in 1992 and is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports