Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on Los Angeles with 1-0 series lead

Portland Trail Blazers (35-39, eighth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (52-19, first in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Lakers -6.5; over/under is 229

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Portland leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Trail Blazers won the last matchup 100-93. Damian Lillard scored 34 points to help lead Portland to the victory and Anthony Davis totaled 28 points in defeat for Los Angeles.

The Lakers are 36-10 against conference opponents. Los Angeles is 34-6 when winning the rebound battle and averages 45.7 rebounds per game.

The Trail Blazers have gone 20-27 against Western Conference opponents. Portland ranks last in the Western Conference with 20.6 assists per game led by Lillard averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Howard ranks third on the Lakers with 7.4 rebounds and averages 7.5 points. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Lillard is averaging 30 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum is averaging 20.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 104.6 points, 44.1 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points on 46.3% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 8-2, averaging 122.9 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points on 47.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (knee), LeBron James: day to day (groin), Rajon Rondo: day to day (thumb).

Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out (dehydration), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press