Fernandes caps Man U revival with CL spot, denying Leicester

By AP News
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, left, scores his side's opening goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Manchester United at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England, Sunday, July 26, 2020. (Oli Scarff/Pool via AP)

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United will return to the Champions League at the expense of Leicester after winning 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on the last day of the Premier League season. A penalty from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard’s stoppage-time goal secured a third-place finish for United. It completed Leicester’s collapse to fifth place. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has overseen a remarkable turnaround for United in the second half of the season. Leicester wasted the chance of what seemed a certain top-four finish.

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

