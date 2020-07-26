Fernandes caps Man U revival with CL spot, denying Leicester View Photo

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United will return to the Champions League at the expense of Leicester after winning 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on the last day of the Premier League season. A penalty from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard’s stoppage-time goal secured a third-place finish for United. It completed Leicester’s collapse to fifth place. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has overseen a remarkable turnaround for United in the second half of the season. Leicester wasted the chance of what seemed a certain top-four finish.

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer