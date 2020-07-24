The Latest: WNBA Dream player Brown positive for coronavirus View Photo

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Atlanta Dream center Kalani Brown tested positive for the coronavirus on July 9 and remains under quarantine as the team prepares to play in the WNBA bubble.

In a statement released by the team, Brown says she has battled “challenging” symptoms including headache, sore throat, chills, body aches, fatigue, loss of the sense of taste, and shortness of breath.

Brown says she is feeling better but won’t be able to play when the Dream open the season on Sunday against Dallas.

Atlanta acquired Brown from the Los Angeles Sparks on Feb. 10 in exchange for guard Brittney Sykes and center Marie Gülich.

___

Formula One races in Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the United States have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and three others have been added.

F1 says the Eifel Grand Prix will host a race at the iconic Nürburgring in Germany on Oct. 11. That will be followed by the Portuguese GP in Portimão two weeks later and the Emilia-Romagna GP in Italy on Nov. 1.

The U.S. GP was initially scheduled for late October. Brazil and Mexico were then to host races in November. Canada was already postponed from its mid-June date.

The three new races take this season’s total to 13. All of them are in Europe.

___

The next Premier League soccer season will begin on Sept. 12 and finish on May 23.

This season will end on Sunday. That is two months later than originally scheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The dates for next season were agreed to by the clubs during a conference call.

___

Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora says fans will be allowed back into stadiums in September if the virus is kept under control.

Spadafora says “obviously the stadium can’t be filled like before but rather a series of measures currently being studied will need to be respected.”

The Serie A soccer season is being completed without fans and is scheduled end on Aug. 2. Next season should start in mid-September.

___

The Chinese basketball league is set to allow limited numbers of spectators into games this Sunday before being fully open to fans from July 31 for playoff games in Qingdao.

The Chinese Basketball Association says medical professionals, teachers and police and public security officers will be eligible in the first intake of fans since the league resumed last month following a lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic.

The league says fans older than 12 “who have missed the stadium will have the opportunity to enter the Qingdao Guoxin Sports Center Diamond Stadium to cheer for their favorite teams and players” from July 31.

Fans will have to buy tickets through an online registration system on a “one ticket, one certificate” basis within 48 hours of testing negative for COVID-19.

Physical distancing measures will be in place inside the stadium and spectators will have to show identification, wear face masks and undergo body temperature testing before entry.

___

South Korea says it will allow baseball fans to return to the stands beginning Sunday as health authorities outlined a phased process to bring back spectators in professional sports amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

Senior Health Ministry official Yoon Tae-ho also says fans will be allowed at professional soccer games starting on Aug. 1. But professional golf tournaments will continue without galleries at least until late August.

Both baseball and soccer teams will be initially allowed to sell only 10% of the seats for each game as officials plan to control the level of attendance based on the progress of anti-virus efforts.

Spectators will continue to be banned in the city of Gwangju and nearby South Jeolla Province towns.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By The Associated Press