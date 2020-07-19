Sunny
Man United’s Bailly taken to hospital after clash of heads

By AP News
Manchester United's Eric Bailly receives treatment after a clash of heads during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London, England, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (Andy Rain, Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United defender Eric Bailly was taken to the hospital after a second clash of heads during Sunday’s FA Cup semifinal loss to Chelsea. Bailly had returned to action after an aerial collision with Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma. But there was another heavy blow to Bailly’s head when he rose with teammate Harry Maguire to challenge Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud for the ball. After concussion checks, Maguire was declared fit to continue with a bandage around his head. But during a lengthy stoppage, Bailly staggered on the touchline before being placed on a stretcher and wheeled off the Wembley touchline. 

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

