Mourinho delighted by Lloris-Son clash during Tottenham win

By AP News
Tottenham's Son Heung-min, left, duels for the ball with Everton's Seamus Coleman during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Monday, July 6, 2020. (Richard Heathcote/Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris rushed to confront teammate Son Heung-min at halftime of the English Premier League match against Everton. As a shouting Lloris pushed Son, Giovani Lo Celso and Harry Winks intervened to separate the clashing teammates. It was unclear what sparked the spat. But at the end of the halftime break, the goalkeeper was seen embracing the forward as they returned to the pitch. Son helped Tottenham win 1-0 by setting up the scoring attack. Manager Jose Mourinho was delighted with the teammates’ clash after the passiveness shown in the loss to Sheffield United.

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

