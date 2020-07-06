Mourinho delighted by Lloris-Son clash during Tottenham win View Photo

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris rushed to confront teammate Son Heung-min at halftime of the English Premier League match against Everton. As a shouting Lloris pushed Son, Giovani Lo Celso and Harry Winks intervened to separate the clashing teammates. It was unclear what sparked the spat. But at the end of the halftime break, the goalkeeper was seen embracing the forward as they returned to the pitch. Son helped Tottenham win 1-0 by setting up the scoring attack. Manager Jose Mourinho was delighted with the teammates’ clash after the passiveness shown in the loss to Sheffield United.

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer