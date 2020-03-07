Cloudy
Kenny Atkinson out as Nets coach in surprise split

By AP News

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets surprisingly split with coach Kenny Atkinson on Saturday, even as they remain on track for a second consecutive playoff berth.

The morning after Atkinson guided the Nets to a rout of San Antonio, the Nets announced they had “mutually agreed to part ways” with the fourth-year coach.

Jacque Vaughn will serve as coach for the rest of the season.

The Nets are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Atkinson was 118-190 in 3 1/2 seasons of his first NBA head coaching job.

