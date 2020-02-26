Sacramento plays Oklahoma City on 3-game win streak

Sacramento Kings (24-33, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (36-22, sixth in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 24-14 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is 27-5 against opponents below .500.

The Kings are 18-19 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 6-15 when committing more turnovers than opponents and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Thunder won 120-100 in the last meeting on Jan. 29. Dennis Schroder led Oklahoma City with 24 points, and Bogdan Bogdanovic led Sacramento with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danilo Gallinari leads the Thunder averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers and scoring 19.2 points per game while shooting 40.8 percent from beyond the arc. Steven Adams is shooting 52.3 percent and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

De’Aaron Fox leads the Kings averaging 6.9 assists while scoring 19.9 points per game. Nemanja Bjelica has averaged 5.7 rebounds and added 10.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 8-2, averaging 115.6 points, 42.2 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

Kings: 7-3, averaging 115.2 points, 40.4 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Darius Bazley: out (knee), Andre Roberson: out (knee).

Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (shoulder), Marvin Bagley III: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.