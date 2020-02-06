Clear
Queta leads Utah State past UNLV 69-54

By AP News

LOGAN, Utah — Neemias Queta scored 21 points with six rebounds and five assists to lead Utah State past UNLV 69-54 on Wednesday night.

Sam Merrill added 20 points for the Aggies (18-7, 7-5 Mountain West Conference). Justin Bean had 11 rebounds and scored six points.

Bryce Hamilton led the Runnin’ Rebels (11-13, 6-5) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Amauri Hardy added 10 points.

It was the fourth consecutive loss for the Runnin’ Rebels.

Utah State matches up at home against Boise State on Saturday. UNLV hosts Fresno State on Saturday.

___

