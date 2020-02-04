Clear
Andrus scores 20, sparks Prairie View past Alabama A & M 69-54

By AP News

NORMAL, Ala. — Gerard Andrus had 20 points as Prairie View topped Alabama A&M 69-54 on Monday night.

Darius Williams had 12 points for Prairie View (11-11, 7-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Devonte Patterson added 12 points.

The Bulldogs’ 29.3 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Prairie View opponent this season.

Garrett Hicks had 16 points for the Bulldogs (5-15, 2-7), who have now lost six games in a row. Cameron Alford added 14 points and six rebounds. Evan Wiley had seven rebounds.

Prairie View takes on Texas Southern at home on Saturday. Alabama A&M takes on Arkansas-Pine Bluff on the road on Saturday.

