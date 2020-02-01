Williams hits eight 3s, Quinnipiac beats Canisius 90-73

BUFFALO, N.Y. —

Tyrese Williams had career highs of 26 points and eight 3-pointers as Quinnipiac beat Canisius 90-73 on Friday night.

Brendan McGuire had 15 points and six assists for Quinnipiac (11-8, 6-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Rich Kelly added 15 points and eight assists. Kevin Marfo had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The 90 points were a season best for Quinnipiac, which made 15 of 28 3-point attempts and shot 61% overall.

Majesty Brandon had 19 points for the Golden Griffins (8-13, 3-7). Malik Johnson added 14 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds. Armon Harried had 10 points. Canisius had only eight players in uniform because of illness and injuries.

Quinnipiac plays Niagara on the road on Sunday. Canisius plays Marist at home on Sunday.

