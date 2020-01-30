Cloudy
41.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

McGill’s 27 points lifts S. Illinois past Loyola Chicago

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Eric McGill scored a career-high 27 points on 9-of-11 shooting and Southern Illinois beat Loyola Chicago 68-63 on Wednesday.

The Salukis (12-10, 6-3 Missouri Valley Conference) have won four straight to move into a tie for second place with the Ramblers (14-8, 6-3) and Bradley (15-7, 6-3). Southern Illinois and Loyola Chicago split the season series.

The Ramblers led 33-31 at halftime before McGill’s three-point play gave Southern Illinois a 36-35 lead and the Salukis never trailed again. Marquise Kennedy tied it at 56 for the Ramblers with 4:41 remaining before Barret Benson and McGill made layups. Benson scored 13 and Ronnie Suggs 10.

Marquise scored 18 for the Ramblers, Cameron Krutwig 15 and Keith Clemons 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 