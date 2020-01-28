Clear
Prairie View A & M cruises past Mississippi Valley St, 102-83

By AP News

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Antione Lister scored 30 points as Prairie View A&M cruised past Mississippi Valley State, 102-83 for its fourth straight Southwestern Conference victory Monday night.

The Panthers built a 15-point lead by intermission and maintained it in a wild second half that featured a combined 106 points between the teams. Prairie View shot 24 of 33 (72.7 %) in the second half.

Devonte Patterson finished with 19 points and 10 assists for the Panthers (10-10, 6-1). Gerard Andrus had 15 points, Jonathan Jackson added 13 and Lenell Henry contributed 10.

Caleb Hunter scored 21 points to lead the Delta Devils (1-18, 1-6). Michael Green added 19 points and Torico Simmons added another 18.

Prairie View A&M is at Alabama A&M Saturday. Mississippi Valley State hosts Jackson State Saturday.

