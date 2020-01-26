54.0 ° F
Crosby layup lifts Alcorn State past Alabama A & M, 59-58

By AP News

LORMAN, Miss. — Troymain Crosby scored at the basket in the final minute to lift Alcorn State to a 59-58 victory over Alabama A&M on Saturday night.

Garrett Hicks put Alabama A&M in front on a jumper with 1:45 to go. Crosby missed a jumper and Kobe Wilson came down with the rebound and fed him for the go-ahead layup. Cameron Alford drove for a go-ahead score but Wilson came up with the clutch block and Dominic Brewton snared the rebound to end the threat. Tucker missed a 3 attempt with a second left.

Each team managed just two points in the final 3:49.

Maurice Howard led the Braves (9-9, 5-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) with 19 points. Crosby added another 10 points.

Tucker finished with 13 points to lead the Bulldogs (5-12, 2-4). Hicks added 12 points and E.J. Williams contributed 11.

