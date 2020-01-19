Jones, Johnson double up, No. 12 Texas A & M dumps Florida

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — N’dea Jones scored 19 points with 13 rebounds and 12th-ranked Texas A&M beat Florida 69-42 on Sunday to end a two-game losing streak.

Ciera Johnson scored 16 points with 10 rebounds, Kayla Wells scored 13 and Jasmine Williams 11. Leading scorer Chennedy Carter missed the contest as she continues to recover from a sprained left ankle.

The two teams combined to miss 27 of their 34 shot attempts and played to an 8-8 tie at the end of the first quarter.

While Florida’s shooting struggles continued, the Aggies (15-3, 3-2 SEC) put it together in the second and shot 11 of 18. Jones and Johnson scored nine total, Williams added a jumper and 16-all tie became an 11-point lead with 2:25 left before halftime. The Aggies led 31-19 at intermission and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Lavender Briggs led Florida (11-8, 2-4) with 14 points and 11 rebounds, Zada Williams scored 11 and Nina Rickards 10. The Gators have lost three straight.

