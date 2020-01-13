Another upset for Arizona St women, who beat No. 3 Oregon St View Photo

TEMPE, Ariz. — Ja’Tavia Tapley scored 14 points, Robbi Ryan and Reili Richardson added 10 each and Arizona State got its second straight upset, beating No. 3 Oregon State 55-47 on Sunday.

The victory finished a memorable weekend for the Sun Devils (13-4, 3-2 Pac-12), who also beat No. 2 Oregon 72-66 on Friday night. It also capped a tough week for the sport’s elite teams: No. 1 UConn, Oregon and Oregon State all lost and there will almost certainly be a shake-up in the national rankings on Monday.

Oregon State (15-1, 3-1) couldn’t overcome a brutal shooting performance. The Beavers shot 19 of 61 (32%) from the field, including 2 of 20 from 3-point range.

Arizona State led 39-32 after the third quarter thanks to Jayde Van Hyfte’s three-point play with 2 seconds left. She grabbed an offensive rebound and made a layup while being fouled.

The Sun Devils never trailed in the fourth quarter, though Oregon State tied it once at 45 on Destiny Slocum’s 3-pointer with 2:31 left. Arizona State responded with the next eight points and hung on for the win.

Arizona State is the first team to earn two straight wins over AP top-five teams in the regular season since 2010, when Stanford beat No. 4 Xavier and No. 1 UConn.

Arizona State jumped out to a 13-4 lead into the first quarter, holding Oregon State scoreless for the final 8 minutes. The Beavers shot 2 of 14 in the quarter and missed all five of their 3-point attempts.

Oregon State’s scoreless drought continued well into the second quarter before Mikayla Pivec grabbed an offensive rebound and made a layup with 6:49 before halftime. The bucket did little to stop the offensive ineptitude — Arizona State led 24-14 at halftime after the Beavers shot 6 of 32 from the field (18.8%), including 0 of 10 on 3-pointers.

Pivec and Slocum scored 13 points apiece for Oregon State. Taylor Jones added 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Oregon State had its closest win of the year on Friday, needing a jumper with 1.4 seconds left to beat No. 18 Arizona 63-61. But it had no such magic on Sunday, missing several shots down the stretch.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers can take some comfort in knowing it almost won despite all the misses. It’s a disappointing missed opportunity for the Beavers, who might have been the No. 1 team in the country for the first time in school history if they had won.

Arizona State: It was a season-changing weekend for the Sun Devils, who looked like they would be in the middle of the pack in the Pac-12. Instead, Arizona State looks like it could be one of the league’s elite teams.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: The Beavers return home to play California on Friday.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils go on the road to face Washington on Friday.

