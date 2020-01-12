Alatishe lifts Nicholls St. past SE Louisiana 69-58

HAMMOND, La. — Warith Alatishe had 14 points and 16 rebounds to lift Nicholls State to a 69-58 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.

Kevin Johnson had 16 points for Nicholls State (11-6, 5-1 Southland Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Dexter McClanahan added 14 points.

Elvis Harvey Jr., who was second on the Colonels in scoring entering the contest with 11.0 points per game, was held to only five points. He was 0 of 5 from 3-point range.

Pape Diop had 16 points for the Lions (4-12, 1-4). Von Julien added 14 points. Byron Smith had 10 points.

Ty Brewer, whose 17.0 points per game coming into the matchup led the Lions, scored only eight points on 3-of-14 shooting.

Nicholls State plays Northwestern State at home on Wednesday. Southeastern Louisiana plays Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at home on Wednesday.

