No. 7 Louisville downs Miami, sits alone atop ACC standings View Photo

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Dana Evans scored 16 points, Kylee Shook scored seven of her 12 points in the opening minutes to set the tone and No. 7 Louisville handed Miami its worst loss in 13 years by beating the Hurricanes 87-41 on Thursday night.

Yacine Diop scored 15 for the Cardinals (15-1, 4-0 ACC). Louisville scored the game’s first nine points and didn’t give up a field goal until 7:41 remained in the second quarter — after Miami missed its first 16 attempts.

Jazmine Jones added 10 for Louisville. It was Miami’s worst loss since a 111-53 defeat to then-No. 1 Maryland on Jan. 10, 2007.

Miami was without its top player Beatrice Mompremier — a 6-foot-4 senior averaging 16.3 points and 10.4 rebounds — for the second straight game with a foot injury. Brianna Jackson led the Hurricanes (9-6, 1-3) with 13 points.

Shook scored Louisville’s first seven points, then started a fast-break score with a blocked shot for the Cardinals to cap the game-opening 9-0 run. Miami didn’t get on the board until a free throw by Jackson with 4:25 left in the first quarter, and finished the game shooting only 20%.

The win, combined with North Carolina’s win over No. 9 North Carolina State, left Louisville as the last ACC team without a league loss. N.C. State had been 3-0 in ACC play before Thursday.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals are now 90-10 in their last 100 games overall and 107-1 in their last 108 games — dating back to December 2015 — against unranked opponents. … It was the third time this season that Louisville led wire-to-wire, and the second such game in the Cardinals’ last three outings. … Cardinals coach Jeff Walz is now four wins shy of 350 for his career. He’s 346-101.

Miami: The Hurricanes have already played five teams in the AP Top 25. The Hurricanes are scheduled to face only two more in the final 14 games of the regular season. … At 9-6, this is Miami’s slowest 15-game start since also going 9-6 to open the 2013-14 season. The Hurricanes were 7-8 at this point in 2007-08. … Miami has lost three straight, matching its longest slide in the last five seasons.

BACK-TO-BACK

The Hurricanes played then-No. 8 Florida State on Sunday before hosting the seventh-ranked Cardinals on Thursday. It marked Miami’s first time facing consecutive Top 10 opponents since losing to No. 3 Duke and beating No. 6 North Carolina over Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 2014.

WINNING RESOLUTION

Louisville is 3-0 so far in 2020, has won its last nine January games dating back to last season and is 22-2 in its last 24 games during the first month on the calendar.

UP NEXT

Louisville: Host Wake Forest on Sunday.

Miami: Host Syracuse on Sunday.