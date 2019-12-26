San Jose faces Los Angeles, aims to end home slide

Los Angeles Kings (15-20-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (16-20-2, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose takes on Los Angeles looking to end its three-game home skid.

The Sharks are 12-12-0 in Western Conference games. San Jose averages 11.8 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Evander Kane leads the team serving 83 total minutes.

The Kings are 10-14-1 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles has scored 16 power-play goals, converting on 13% of chances.

In their last meeting on Nov. 29, San Jose won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Karlsson leads the Sharks with 24 assists and has recorded 27 points this season. Tomas Hertl has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Matt Roy leads the Kings with a plus-five in 39 games played this season. Drew Doughty has totaled seven assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Sharks: 1-8-1, averaging 1.9 goals, three assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .882 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Antti Suomela: out (upper body).

Kings: Trevor Lewis: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.