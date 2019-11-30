Bojan Bogdanovic scores 16 of 33 points in 4th for Jazz View Photo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 16 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Utah Jazz pull away from the Memphis Grizzlies for a 103-94 victory Friday night.

Bogdanovic matched his season-high scoring mark, going 12 of 20 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range as Utah snapped a two-game losing streak. Donovan Mitchell added 20 points, and Rudy Gobert had 13 points, 13 rebounds and a pair of blocks.

Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 22 points and 17 rebounds, and Brandon Clarke scored 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting. The Grizzlies have lost six straight.

The Jazz led 75-73 entering the fourth and depended on Bogdanovic in the final frame. Each time Memphis got within one possession, Bogdanovic scored to prevent the Grizzlies’ comeback.

Memphis saw a 15-point halftime lead evaporate quickly as the Jazz scored the first 12 points of the third quarter, the Grizzlies going almost four minutes without scoring against a much more active Jazz defense.

The run would reach 16-2, allowing Utah to retake the lead. The game would level into a tight contest the rest of the third.

The Grizzlies used a strong second quarter to build a double-digit lead as the Jazz struggled from the field. Utah was limited to 31% overall and 4 of 17 from outside the arc in the first half. Mitchell had 10 points, but was 4 of 12 from the field.

Clarke had 11 for Memphis, hitting all four of his shots, while Valanciunas had 10 as Memphis carried a 55-40 lead into the break.

Jazz: Mitchell had scored at least 25 points in six of his previous eight games before recording 20 against Memphis. … F Ed Davis, who missed the previous 12 games with a left fibula fracture, played for the first time since Nov. 3, grabbing five rebounds despite not scoring.

Grizzlies: Valanciunas recorded his 11th double-double. … Memphis, which led by 15 in the game, blew a double-digit lead for the sixth time this season, most in the NBA. … The 15-point lead was the largest blown by Memphis this season.

Jazz: At Toronto on Sunday night

Grizzlies: At Minnesota on Sunday.

