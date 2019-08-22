Walker, Turner lead US over Australia 102-86 View Photo

MELBOURNE, Australia — Kemba Walker scored 23 points and Myles Turner added 15 to give Team USA a 102-86 win over Australia on Thursday in a World Cup warm-up game.

The attendance at Marvel Stadium, which normally hosts soccer, cricket and Australian rules football, was 51,218, billed as the largest crowd ever to watch a basketball game in Australia. The stadium was transformed into a make-shift basketball arena for two games against the Americans before the World Cup starts this month in China.

After Australia briefly took the lead at 45-44 early in the second half, the Americans scored 12 unanswered points, including three straight 3-pointers by Turner, Harrison Barnes and Donovan Mitchell, to go up 57-45.

Patty Mills and Chris Goulding scored 19 points each for Australia.

