Collins too much for Grizzlies in Hawks’ lopsided win

ATLANTA — John Collins had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Trae Young added 22 points and the Atlanta Hawks snapped the Memphis Grizzlies’ three-game winning streak with 132-111 victory on Wednesday night.

It marked the most points that Memphis, the NBA defensive scoring leader, has allowed this season, seven more than it gave up in an overtime win Nov. 30 at Brooklyn.

C.J. Miles scored a season-high 33 points and Mike Conley finished with 20 for the sluggish Grizzlies. Atlanta never trailed.

Collins’ best moves came early in the fourth. He hit a difficult runner and then had a strong athletic move against Jonas Valanciunas, who blocked Collins’ shot but still let Collins get off a second attempt — a reverse right-handed move — before his feet touched the floor to make it 116-92.

The Grizzlies began the game with the NBA’s best scoring defense since the All-Star break, but they allowed 72 points, a season high for the first half and trailed by 11 at intermission. Atlanta began the game with the league’s best scoring offense since the All-Star break.

Whenever Memphis pulled within a couple points of the lead, the Hawks would force a turnover or a poor shot and pull back ahead by double-digits. Miles had a season-high five 3-pointers and 17 points by the midway mark of the second, but he couldn’t keep the Grizzlies close enough.

Atlanta spread out its offense to get good spacing and used screens and dribble penetration to keep Memphis on its heels.

Young and Taurean Prince each launched a long 3 on consecutive possessions to make it 80-62 early in the third, and the lead swelled to 23 on Collins’ fast-break dunk at the 8:07 mark. About four minutes later, DeAndre’ Bembry stole the ball and fed Alex Len for another fast-break dunk that made it a 22-point game.

Memphis pulled within 15 but Huerter hit a 3 and Vince Carter fed Len for an alley-oop dunk that made it 110-87 in the last minute of the third.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Coach J.B. Bickerstaff had 11 players available. F Kyle Anderson (shoulder soreness), G Dillon Brooks (toe injury) and F Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh bruise) did not make the trip.

Hawks: C Dewayne Dedmon returned to the starting lineup for the first time in four games. He missed two games with a right knee contusion and came off the bench in Sunday’s win over New Orleans.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Visit Washington on Saturday.

Hawks: Visit Boston on Saturday.

