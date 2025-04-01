Thunder rout Bulls 145-117 for 10th straight win, improve to 28-1 vs the East

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 27 points and 12 assists in just 27 minutes, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled to a 145-117 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night for their 10th straight victory.

Isaiah Joe came off the bench to make eight 3-pointers and lead Oklahoma City with 31 points. Jalen Williams scored 23 points for the Thunder, who led by 43 points and shot 53% from the field and 53.5% from 3-point range.

Oklahoma City, which improved to 63-12, won 15 straight earlier this season.

Josh Giddey had 15 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in his return to Oklahoma City. Jevon Carter came off the bench to make five 3-pointers and lead the Bulls with 17 points.

Takeaways

Bulls: Chicago has dropped two in a row after a four-game winning streak and fell back behind Miami into 10th place in the Eastern Conference, the final play-in spot.

Thunder: Oklahoma City improved to 28-1 against the East, including 14-0 at home, with one game remaining against an opponent from the other conference.

Key moment

A 36-13 surge in the second quarter turned a nine-point game into a 65-33 Oklahoma City advantage.

Key stat

The Thunder scored 85 points across the middle two quarters, ringing up 45 in the second and 40 more in the third.

Up next

The Thunder host Detroit on Wednesday. Chicago hosts Toronto on Tuesday.

