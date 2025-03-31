Barrett scores 31 points and Raptors win 127-109 to send 76ers to eighth straight loss

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — R.J. Barrett scored 31 points and the Toronto Raptors beat Philadelphia 127-109 on Sunday night to send the 76ers to their eighth straight loss.

Ja’Kobe Walter scored 17 points on 5 of 11 shooting, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, for the Raptors, who have won four in a row.

Lonnie Walker IV had 23 points and Jalen Hood-Schifino added 18 for Philadelphia.

The Raptors took the lead with 11:02 left in the second quarter and did not relinquish it. Toronto led 63-49 at halftime, with Barrett leading the way with 19 points.

The Raptors outscored the 76ers by four points over the final two quarters, while Jamison Battle led had a team-high 13 second-half points.

Takeaways

Raptors: Toronto has won 10 of 15. Barrett had his first game with at least 30 points since Dec. 16.

76ers: Philadelphia has allowed at least 110 points for 19 straight games.

Key moment

Toronto opened the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run to go up 104-84.

Key stat

Philadelphia shot just 8 of 29 from 3-point range.

Up next

Toronto: Take on the Bulls in Chicago on Tuesday night.

76ers: Travel to New York to face the Knicks on Tuesday night.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba