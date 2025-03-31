Alvarado has go-ahead 3-point play in the Pelicans’ 98-94 win over the Hornets

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jose Alvarado had a go-ahead three-point play on a reverse layup with 31 seconds left and the New Orleans Pelicans outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 98-94 on Sunday night.

With New Orleans down 94-93 after Nick Smith Jr.’s 3-pointer, Alvarado scored on the drive and drew a foul on DaQuan Jeffries to set up the three-point play. Jeffries then threw the ball away, and Keion Brooks Jr. iced it with a layup.

Brooks led New Orleans with 17 points. Antonio Reeves added 16, Kelly Olynyk had 13 and Alvarado and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl each had 12.

Miles Bridges led Charlotte with 20 points, and Smith had 19. Jusuf Nurkic had 13 points and 12 rebounds. The Hornets have lost five straight.

Takeaways

Hornets: Charlotte played its second game since learning that guard LaMelo Ball would miss the rest of the season because of ankle and wrist injuries. KJ Simpson, a rookie on a two-way contract, started in place of Bell against New Orleans and in a loss at Toronto on Friday.

Pelicans: Scoring leader Zion Williamson (low back contusion) missed his fifth straight game. CJ McCollum (right foot contusion) sat out for the third game in a row.

Key moment

Alvarado gave New Orleans the lead with his three-point play.

Key stat

Charlotte shot 35.2% from the field.

Up next

The Hornets host Utah on Monday night. The Pelicans are at the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

