Coby White’s 26 points leads balanced scoring effort as Bulls deal Jazz 10th straight loss, 111-97

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Coby White scored 26 points and the Chicago Bulls beat Utah 111-97 on Monday night, sending the Jazz to their 10th straight loss.

White, who shot 9 of 19 from the field and 2 for 10 from long distance, was helped by 6-for-7 shooting from the line. Tre Jones added 18 points, 12 assists and three steals as the Bulls won for the fifth time in six games. Kevin Huerter and Matas Buzelis each scored 17. Dalen Terry chipped in with 11 points as six Bulls scored in double figures.

Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen each scored 16 points for Utah, which last won on Feb. 28, in a 117-116 victory over Minnesota. Jordan Clarkson added 14 points and Brice Sensabaugh 13.

The Bulls turned a three-point lead into a 13-point advantage with a 10-point run in the first quarter. White scored 14 points in the opening quarters as the Bulls led 54-53 at the break.

Buzelis’ 3-pointer with 8:11 left in the third quarter put Chicago ahead for good.

Takeaways

Bulls: It was one of Tre Jones’ best games since he was acquired in a three-team trade in February. He went 8 for 10 from the field while playing 33 1/2 minutes.

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen was 1 for 8 from 3-point range, part of rough shooting night for the team from deep. The Jazz went 9 for 42 from beyond the arc.

Key moment

Tre Jones’ layup sparked a 12-0 run for the Bulls in the fourth quarter. Nikola Vucevic’s 3-pointer made it 109-93 with 3:15 left.

Next up

Both teams play Wednesday. The Bulls are at the Phoenix Suns, and the Jazz host the Washington Wizards.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

